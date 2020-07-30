Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200 at Deutsche Bank

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

WEIR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Weir Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,045 ($12.86) to GBX 985 ($12.12) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,241.13 ($15.27).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,200 ($14.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,086.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,087.42.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

