Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) PT Raised to GBX 310

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 310 ($3.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 325 ($4.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 173 ($2.13) to GBX 187 ($2.30) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.50 ($2.91).

SPT opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 270.50 ($3.33).

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 131,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £309,657.15 ($381,069.59). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 153 shares of company stock valued at $38,045.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Analyst Recommendations for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

