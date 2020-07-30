Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Price Target Increased to GBX 134 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 114 ($1.40) to GBX 134 ($1.65) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of VEC stock opened at GBX 97.40 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 107 ($1.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $585.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65.

In related news, insider Paul Fry sold 106,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.08), for a total value of £93,554.56 ($115,129.90). Also, insider Kevin Matthews bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £11,040 ($13,586.02).

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

