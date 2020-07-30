Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Restore (LON:RST)

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Restore alerts:

Shares of Restore stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 412.65. Restore has a 1-year low of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 560 ($6.89). The company has a market cap of $469.92 million and a P/E ratio of 29.07.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.