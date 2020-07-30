Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,860

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,380 ($29.29) to GBX 2,860 ($35.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,400 ($29.53) in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,478.57 ($30.50).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,128 ($26.19) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,596 ($19.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,670 ($32.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,264.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,137.80.

In related news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($30.15), for a total transaction of £33,075,000 ($40,702,682.75).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

