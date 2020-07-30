AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.22

Media coverage about AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AstraZeneca’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $56.64 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

