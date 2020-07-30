Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BYLOF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BYLOF opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Analyst Recommendations for Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)

