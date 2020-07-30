Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Jul 30th, 2020

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BYLOF. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Analyst Recommendations for Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)

