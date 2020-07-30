CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. CENTRICA PLC/S has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

