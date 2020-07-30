Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $43.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Analyst Recommendations for Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

