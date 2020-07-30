Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) to Buy

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

EBRPY opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79.

About Naturgy Energy Group

