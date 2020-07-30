RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) versus Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Critical Review

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RCI Hospitality and Del Taco Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75

Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Del Taco Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $181.06 million 0.64 $19.17 million $2.31 5.48 Del Taco Restaurants $512.95 million 0.54 -$118.29 million $0.47 15.77

RCI Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Del Taco Restaurants. RCI Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Taco Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Del Taco Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 4.57% 12.26% 5.66% Del Taco Restaurants -45.73% 3.61% 1.20%

Risk and Volatility

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Del Taco Restaurants on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

