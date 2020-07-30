Universal Display (OLED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Display stock opened at $168.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

