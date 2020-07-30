National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Grid in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NGG. HSBC lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.41. National Grid has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.0126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 113.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 312,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,800,000 after buying an additional 154,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,904,000 after buying an additional 104,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

