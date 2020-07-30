FY2021 EPS Estimates for CoreSite Realty Corp Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a report released on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.44.

Several other research firms have also commented on COR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

NYSE COR opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.12. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $129.59.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 654.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,453,000 after buying an additional 1,365,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 16.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,364,000 after buying an additional 144,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,168,000 after buying an additional 52,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,967,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $70,377,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $90,495.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,839.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $310,365,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,633,128 shares of company stock worth $561,100,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

