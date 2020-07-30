FY2023 EPS Estimates for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.51.

Get BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKGFY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America raised BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.