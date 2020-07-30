Trane (NYSE:TT) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Trane from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Argus lowered shares of Trane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $110.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.89. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

