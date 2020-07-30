SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $124.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,572 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after acquiring an additional 804,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $67,033,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 433,776 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,978,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,943,000 after buying an additional 173,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

