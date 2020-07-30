TheStreet Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,342,000 after buying an additional 4,903,256 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,791,000 after buying an additional 3,486,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,714,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,866,000 after buying an additional 2,805,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

