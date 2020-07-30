Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $9.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.72). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Carpenter, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Insiders bought a total of 5,085 shares of company stock valued at $54,153 over the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.