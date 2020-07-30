TheStreet Lowers Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.