TheStreet Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $25.27 on Monday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $219.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

