Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will post sales of $18.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the highest is $22.05 million. HEXO reported sales of $11.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $58.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.99 million to $62.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $104.65 million, with estimates ranging from $77.07 million to $137.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million.

HEXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 40.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 6,013,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HEXO by 143.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,460,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 3,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,396,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in HEXO by 16.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 106,505 shares in the last quarter.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

