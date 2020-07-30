Critical Survey: TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) vs. Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.47, suggesting that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

32.9% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy -23.04% 2.06% 1.42% Abraxas Petroleum 1.72% -13.13% -4.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TransGlobe Energy and Abraxas Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Abraxas Petroleum 1 5 0 0 1.83

TransGlobe Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 577.97%. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 378.01%. Given TransGlobe Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransGlobe Energy is more favorable than Abraxas Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Abraxas Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.15 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Abraxas Petroleum $129.15 million 0.27 -$65.00 million N/A N/A

TransGlobe Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats Abraxas Petroleum on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

