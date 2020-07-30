Critical Survey: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) & Crescent Capital BDC (NYSE:CCAP)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% -2.55% Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A

76.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Crescent Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 114.43 Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 6.17 $51.26 million $1.82 6.44

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vivint Smart Home and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 4 2 0 2.33 Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.99%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Vivint Smart Home.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Vivint Smart Home on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc.

