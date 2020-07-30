Comparing SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SoftBank Group and LICT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

SoftBank Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.90, indicating a potential downside of 35.65%. Given SoftBank Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SoftBank Group is more favorable than LICT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoftBank Group and LICT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $56.90 billion 2.39 -$8.85 billion ($2.16) -15.04 LICT $118.38 million 3.01 $26.74 million N/A N/A

LICT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoftBank Group.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 14.37% -0.80% -0.19% LICT 29.26% N/A N/A

Summary

LICT beats SoftBank Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services. It operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 33,661 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC); 4,358 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,702 miles of copper cable; and 605 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.