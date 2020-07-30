Contrasting Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMCAF)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Athenex and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 0 4 0 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athenex presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.02%. Given Athenex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Athenex is more favorable than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athenex and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $101.23 million 8.72 -$123.75 million ($1.67) -6.47 DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.22 million N/A N/A

DiaMedica Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athenex.

Risk and Volatility

Athenex has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Athenex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -87.86% -67.88% -35.46% DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Athenex beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oradoxel, an oral dosage form of docetaxel, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oratopo, an oral dosage form of topotecan that is Phase I clinical trial to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and oral eribulin, an intravenous anticancer drug to treat certain patients with breast cancer and advanced liposarcoma. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising KX2-391 ointments for actinic keratosis, skin cancers, and psoriasis; KX-01 oral for solid and liquid tumors; and KX2-361 for glioblastoma multiforme. Further, it is developing dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract; T Cell Receptor Engineered T Cell, a cell-based immunotherapy; and Pegtomarginase, an arginine deprivation therapy product. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

