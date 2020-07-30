Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th.

BPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

