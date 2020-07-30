Livent (LTHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:LTHM opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $970.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.07. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.