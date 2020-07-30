Livent (LTHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $970.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.07. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

