Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.70 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.70 or more EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.