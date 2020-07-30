Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.