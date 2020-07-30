Daseke (DSKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Daseke to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Daseke had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.90 million. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Daseke alerts:

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. Daseke has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $240.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

In related news, Director Jonathan Shepko acquired 108,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $169,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Bonner acquired 76,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $125,320.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,769.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.