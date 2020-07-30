Clearway Energy (CWEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.01 million. Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clearway Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

