Colfax (CFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Colfax to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Colfax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Colfax stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.84. Colfax has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $189,744.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,684.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $149,108.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $165,322.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,358. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

