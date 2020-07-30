Colliers International Group (CIGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.65. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.