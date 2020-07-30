Shotspotter (SSTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Shotspotter to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SSTI stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $260.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTI. B. Riley began coverage on Shotspotter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

