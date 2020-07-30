US Ecology (ECOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect US Ecology to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.41 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect US Ecology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.96. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other news, Director Katina Dorton purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $37,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

