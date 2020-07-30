Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial Reit to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $26.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million.

Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLYM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

