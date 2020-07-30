Pason Systems (PSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Pason Systems to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$73.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.95 million.

TSE:PSI opened at C$6.73 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$17.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.22 million and a PE ratio of 11.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

