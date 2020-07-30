Gray Television (GTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.

GTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.