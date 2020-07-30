Cheniere Energy (LNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.
Shares of LNG stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.49.
Cheniere Energy Company Profile
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.