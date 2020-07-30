Cheniere Energy (LNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

