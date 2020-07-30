Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:JCAP opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $20.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

JCAP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

