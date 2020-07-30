Nelnet (NNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 85.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99.

In other Nelnet news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap purchased 1,347,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,009,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,566,713.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $4,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NNI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

