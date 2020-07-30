Iron Mountain (IRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRM opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

