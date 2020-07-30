Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Shares Down 0.9%

Marathon Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) shares dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.74, approximately 116,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 112,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

About Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.