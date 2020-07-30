OWC Pharmaceutical Research (OTCMKTS:OWCP) Trading 4% Higher

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp (OTCMKTS:OWCP)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 4,519,826 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 7,979,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OWCP)

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd., engages in the research and development of cannabis-based medical products. It develops cannabis-based medical products for the treatment of various conditions, including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, and fibromyalgia.

