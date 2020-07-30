Americann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Trading Down 7.8%

Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, 7,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 25,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Americann Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

AmeriCann, Inc designs, develops, and owns medical cannabis facilities to produce the medical cannabis in the United States. It partners with local businesses to serve marijuana patients in their communities. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

