Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Trading Down 4.8%

Trafalgar Property Group PLC (LON:TRAF)’s share price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), approximately 21,076,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 76,081% from the average daily volume of 27,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $1.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.12.

About Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF)

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. It undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

