Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) Trading Down 0.6%

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €66.00 ($74.16) and last traded at €66.84 ($75.10), approximately 260,894 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,330% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.26 ($75.57).

The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is €68.27 and its 200-day moving average is €64.68.

About Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

