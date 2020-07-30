Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading Down 1.3%

Kaya Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 197,968 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 172,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Kaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.